Lotteries body at odds with journo

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has accused a freelance journalist of writing scathing stories about them after it stopped funding an NGO of which he was once a director.

The NLC made the allegations in a written complaint to the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef).

But veteran journalist Raymond Joseph laughed off the NLC's actions, saying the complaint against him was nothing but harassment and defamation to make him stop writing stories about the organisation's "corruption".

According to the NLC, the less-than-flattering stories Joseph had written about them were published on online news agency GroundUp since the beginning of the year.

They argue that Joseph's actions were tantamount to sour grapes after the NLC stopped funding The Big Issue (TBI), a Cape Town-based magazine published to empower homeless people.

The state-owned entity says it funded The Big Issue between 2001 and 2014 to the tune of just over R3.6m.

Joseph said he never personally benefitted from being a director of the NGO and left its board in 2016.

"All directors of TBI were - and still are - unpaid and work on a voluntary basis. The funding from Lotto was used to help the most marginalised people in society, the vendors who sell the magazine and earn half the cover price for doing so. The Lottery grants were used for, among others, social development programmes, to fund social workers and to upskill vendors who sell the magazine.

"Not a penny went to any of the directors, and that is in TBI's constitution as part of a global network of street newspapers," he explained.

However, the NLC, through its spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela, believes that the newsman has a case to answer at the Press Ombudsman.