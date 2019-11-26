Sol Plaatje University outlines policies on female staffing, gender-based violence

The Sol Plaatje University in the Northern Cape has started making progress in increasing the number of women in top and senior management in compliance with the country’s laws.

This was revealed during a presentation made by the university before the Commission for Gender Equality hearing on gender transformation in institutions of higher learnings on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor Yunus Ballim told the commission that female representation at top and senior management had increased from 11% in the 2017/2018 financial year to 33% in the 2018/2019.

The university that is based in provincial capital of Kimberley has also increased the number of female representation in its student representative council from 10% to 30%.

“We still want to see a higher representation of women in top and senior management than we currently have. We also want our SRC to ultimately have at least 50% female representation,” said Ballim.