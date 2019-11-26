South Africa

Sol Plaatje University outlines policies on female staffing, gender-based violence

By Penwell Dlamini - 26 November 2019 - 13:17
Professor Yunus Ballim, Vice-Chancellor of Sol Plaatje University told the Commission for Gender Equality hearing on gender transformation in institutions they had started to make progress in increasing the number of women in top and senior management.
Professor Yunus Ballim, Vice-Chancellor of Sol Plaatje University told the Commission for Gender Equality hearing on gender transformation in institutions they had started to make progress in increasing the number of women in top and senior management.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

The Sol Plaatje University in the Northern Cape has started making progress in increasing the number of women in top and senior management in compliance with the country’s laws.

This was revealed during a presentation made by the university before the Commission for Gender Equality hearing on gender transformation in institutions of higher learnings on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor Yunus Ballim told the commission that female representation at top and senior management had increased from 11% in the 2017/2018 financial year to 33% in the 2018/2019.

The university that is based in provincial capital of Kimberley has also increased the number of female representation in its student representative council from 10% to 30%.

“We still want to see a higher representation of women in top and senior management than we currently have. We also want our SRC to ultimately have at least 50% female representation,” said Ballim.

Higher education institutions in SA spent R40bn on staff in 2018 - Stats SA

South Africa’s 26 higher education institutions spent R40bn on compensation for employees in the 2018 financial year.
News
3 weeks ago

The commission is conducting the hearings to investigate how universities are doing in developing policies that respond to gender transformation, sexual harassment, gender based violence,  provide access for people with disabilities and protecting the rights of the LGBTI community.

The university, named after intellectual and politician Sol Plaatje, was formed in 2013 and began its academic programme the next year.  It started with just 124 students but that has increased its student body to 2,000. About 59% of its student population is female.

“We have disabled students at the universit, [mainly] students in wheelchair and partially sighted students."

Ballim also indicated that some of the partially sighted students might also need to see an optometrist or other eyecare specialists and the university provides assistant where possible.

Shakespeare in South African schools: to die, to sleep – or perchance to dream?

South Africa’s education authorities are reviewing the school curriculum. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has confirmed that the review will ...
News
2 years ago

However, Ballim said the university had no capacity to help blind and deaf students access education at the institution.

“We expect to develop that capacity but for now we don’t have it.”

Ballim told the commission that policy on gender-based violence policy was still under development.

The university has, however, reviewed its policy on sexual harassment to include students. Previously, sexual harassment policy only focused on university staff.

“We have also added another category on this policy. We’ve allowed members of the general public who experienced sexual harassment from our students and staff to report it to us for investigation.”

Should Shakespeare be taught in Africa’s classrooms?

Should William Shakespeare be taught in Africa’s schools and universities? It’s a question that emerges, sometimes flippantly and sometimes in ...
News
4 years ago

Not yet uhuru for gender equality

POET, author and researcher Gontse wa Chaane says South Africa is far from bridging the gender inequality gap. "After 20 years of democracy there ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Nzimande launches first University since 1994

The new Sol Plaatjie university in Kimberley will represent a new order of African intellect, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said. “It is ...
News
6 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X