Body of fourth teen swept out to sea during beach outing recovered in Cape Town

The body of a fourth teenager, who was swept out to sea three days ago during an outing with friends at Rocklands beach, off Sea Point in Cape Town, was recovered early on Wednesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police divers recovered the body of the 18-year-old.

“All [of the teenagers] are accounted for and recovered. Families have had an opportunity to pay respects and condolences are conveyed to all,” said Lambinon.

The group got into difficulties in strong rip currents at about 2pm on Sunday.

The first body, that of a 15-year-old boy, was recovered on Monday.