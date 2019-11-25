Sexist and patriarchal attitudes are at the root of gender-based violence.

So said President Cyril Ramaphosa when launching the 16 days of activism campaign in Lephalale‚ Limpopo‚ on Monday.

The annual campaign is aimed at raising awareness around the rights of women and girls‚ and changing the attitudes of men and boys.

"Far too many men and boys believe women are inferior‚ that they are the property of their husbands and fathers‚ and‚ worse yet‚ that women and girls ‘deserve’ to be raped because of how they dress‚ the places they visit‚ and the friends they keep‚" Ramaphosa said.

He said the crisis of violence against women and children was a great shame for South Africa.

"It goes against everything we stand for as a people. We grew up being taught that as men and boys‚ we must respect women and protect children. We were taught to never‚ ever raise your hand against a woman. But we have lost our way."

Ramaphosa said violence against women was not a problem of women‚ it was a problem of men.