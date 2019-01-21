Survivor relives Mozambique drownings - Four friends' bodies returning to SA

A woman who survived being swept away by a strong sea current that left four of her friends dead on the coast of Mozambique has detailed how tragedy struck while they were enjoying a leisurely swim.

Lesedi Mmotong, 23, was part of a group of eight friends - aged between 20 and 29 - who had travelled to Mozambique to celebrate Mmatholo Mogafe's birthday.

Mmotong, Lesego Matsepe, David Kaise, Gregory Mfune, Mogafe and her sister Basetsana had taken a boat trip from Inhaca Island to Portuguese Island on Monday.

Six of the friends went swimming, but were swept away from shore by a strong current.

Only Lesedi and Basetsana made it back to shore safely.