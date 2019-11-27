South Africa

Two killed after car riddled with bullets in Alberton

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 27 November 2019 - 10:07
The two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Image: Supplied

Two men were shot dead while seated in their car in Alberton on the East Rand on Tuesday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said they were called to the scene in Kritzinger Road at about 2pm.

The men, in their 30s and 40s, were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were declared dead on the scene.

“Their vehicle had been shot at about 17 times,” Campbell said.

