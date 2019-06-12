Win family tickets to see Disney on Ice courtesy of SowetanLIVE

Three readers stand a chance of winning a set of family tickets

About the show:

Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival shines with an enchanting mix of Disney royalty.

Get ready to enter a winter wonderland as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring the most magical moments from across the Disney kingdom to Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and, for the very first time, Pretoria as Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival skates into South Africa in June and July.

You’ll be whisked away into the wintery world of the Academy Award®-winning and number one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen, to join royal sisters Anna and Elsa, the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven as they help the sisters along the way in a story full of action, adventure, magic and unforgettable characters.

Experience Disney’s The Little Mermaid with a show-stopping performance by Sebastian as he breaks out of his shell to make waves with Ariel “Under The Sea!” Get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from the sassy and spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally Flynn from Disney’s Tangled.

And get swept away by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the Beast and his castle’s enchanted entourage take center stage in a spectacular show for Belle.

It will be a magical mix of royalty when Disney On Ice brings this new adventure in a winsome wonderland to South Africa.

Pretoria, Sun Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine from Friday, 14 June 2019 to Monday, 17 June 2019.

Johannesburg: Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg from 22 to 30 June.

Durban’s ICC Arena from Wednesday, 3 July to Sunday, 7 July.

GrandWest, Cape Town: Wednesday, 10 July to Sunday, 14 July 2019.

Tickets are only available from Computicket, the official Disney On Ice ticketing agent.

Competition time:

SowetanLIVE can stand a chance to win tickets to this amazing show by entering the competition below.

The prize:

Jhb: 4 family tickets (2 adults and 2 children/1 adult and 3 children) to Disney On Ice at the Ticketpro Dome on Tuesday, 25 June 2019 commencing 11h00.

Durban: 4 family tickets (2 adults and 2 children/1 adult and 3 children) to Disney On Ice at the Durban ICC on Wednesday, 03 July 2019 commencing 18h00.

Cape Town: 4 family tickets (2 adults and 2 children/1 adult and 3 children) to Disney On Ice at GrandWest on Wednesday, 10 July at 6pm

The competition closes on Wednesday, June 19 2019 at 4pm

Terms and conditions

Tickets are only valid for the specified date and performance time and may not be upgraded, exchanged for cash or for an alternative performance.

The prize comprises four show tickets per prize winner, ie two adults over the age of 18 years and two children OR one adult over the age of 18 years and three children.

Please note that owing to safety regulations each person irrespective of age must have a ticket.

Tickets will be available for collection from the box office at the venue on the date of the performance from one hour before the performance starts. Requests for additional tickets cannot be accommodated.

Tickets are to be booked directly with Computicket.

Prize winners' tickets are booked as a block booking, therefore seats alongside or in close proximity are not available.

The prize is not transferable. By entering this competition the participant agrees to the terms and conditions.