ANC bused people in to support 'flawed' NHI Bill, says DA

The DA has brought into question parliament's public participation process over the National Health Insurance Bill, saying some of the public hearings were hijacked for political purposes.

The bill seeks to establish and provide mandatory prepayment health-care services for all South Africans.

The DA said participants in the public meetings were being misinformed about the legislation.

DA MPs claimed on Monday that at some of the public hearings, fraudulent and misleading leaflets, which spread misinformation, were distributed. These were produced with parliamentary details, giving people the impression they have been produced by parliament.

The leaflet urged people to sign their consent to support the bill, DA MP Lindy Wilson said. It was withdrawn after the DA reported their distribution to Cedric Frolick, the National Assembly's chairperson responsible for committees.

“People have been seriously misled about what the NHI is. It is a funding model; it is not a service delivery model. They are supporting it on the grounds that they have been misled as to what the actual NHI is and what it means,” said Wilson.