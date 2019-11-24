South Africa

No escapes after prison hit by tornado in Utrecht in KZN

By SowetanLIVE - 24 November 2019 - 13:06
A tornado hit the Ulundi area in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. This was the second tornado to hit the province in as many days.
Image: @sakhilemagalela via Twitter

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola visited the Waterval Correctional Centre in Utrecht in KwaZulu-Natal after a tornado hit the area this weekend.

“There's no-one who escaped and no-one was injured,” Lamola told eNCA.

“The only thing we need to deal with is the assessment of the damage.”

Parts of the correctional centre were damaged on Friday night, including about 20 houses that were being used by staff, leaving dozens of families homeless.

