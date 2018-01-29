Severe storms that ripped through northern KwaZulu-Natal have claimed three lives‚ including a child and a man who is believed to be a doctor.

The “tornado-like” storm left a trail of destruction in its wake‚ uprooting trees‚ flooding homes and taking down power lines since it hit the area from Friday.

Police search and rescue units are still searching for two missing children.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said police confirmed on Sunday that three bodies had been recovered at Overdale Farm in Dundee.

“The bodies were recovered following a massive storm that has been battering the areas of Dundee‚ Ladysmith and Newcastle since Thursday last week.