WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN

The provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs said the tornado hit at about 7pm.

“Disaster management teams were swift to respond to this incident, which left large parts of the Waterval correctional services facility damaged. The damage extends to 20 houses that were used by staff.

“Disaster management teams are still assessing the extent of the damage, but it is believed the damage is limited to Waterval. So far no injuries have been reported,” said departmental spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.