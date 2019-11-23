Utrecht residents picking up pieces after devastating tornado

Devastated residents in the Utrecht area in KwaZulu-Natal were picking up the pieces on Saturday morning after a tornado ripped through the area on Friday night.

Almost 50 families have been left homeless after their homes at the Waterfall correctional service staff facility were destroyed.

Newcastle Growth Coalition chair Johan Pieters went out to the area on Saturday morning.

“It's devastating to see dead animals and uprooted trees as well as destroyed homes,” he told TimesLIVE.

He said the community was in desperate need of water and food. A local bottling company, Thirsty, had donated water on Saturday morning.

“The affected residents will still need more. We urge locals to come forward with food items too,” Pieters said.