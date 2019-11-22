South Africa

South African Airways, NTM union sign wage deal

By Reuters - 22 November 2019 - 13:54
An SAA aircraft takes to the airway the runway at the OR Tambo International Airport in this file photo.
An SAA aircraft takes to the airway the runway at the OR Tambo International Airport in this file photo.
Image: SAA

National Transport Movement (NTM) on Friday signed a wage deal with struggling SAA for a 5.9% pay rise for the 2019/20 financial year that started in April, according to a copy of the deal seen by Reuters.

NTM is one of the largest unions at state-owned SAA, but its members are not participating in a crippling strike that entered an eighth day on Friday and has left the airline with almost no cash.

NTM president Mashudu Raphetha told Reuters that the wage deal was subject to SAA securing additional funds and that the salary increase would start from February 2020. NTM members would receive back payments in March and April 2020, he added.  

SAA set to resume more flights from Johannesburg on Thursday

It has been six days since SA Airways (SAA) workers embarked on a strike that forced the airline to ground domestic flights, but some of them are set ...
News
2 days ago

'We are unable to fulfil salary obligations on time': SAA to staff

Shortly after temporarily suspending loss-making flights to Hong Kong, cash-strapped SAA told staff to “make arrangements” with banks on debit ...
News
7 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Violent clashes between police and Zimbabwean opposition party members
X