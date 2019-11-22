South Africa

'We are unable to fulfil salary obligations on time': SAA to staff

By SowetanLIVE - 22 November 2019 - 07:20
SAA staff will have to tighten their belts to meet financial obligations, as the embattled airline said it was unable to pay salaries on time in November. File photo.
SAA staff will have to tighten their belts to meet financial obligations, as the embattled airline said it was unable to pay salaries on time in November. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Shortly after temporarily suspending loss-making flights to Hong Kong, cash-strapped SA Airways (SAA) told staff to “make arrangements” with banks on debit orders, as salary payments would be delayed in November.

The announcement on Thursday evening came a day after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs that the airline does not have enough cash to “possibly even pay salaries at the end of the month”, reported BusinessLIVE.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali told the publication that staff were advised the national carrier would “not be able to pay salaries for November on the normal scheduled dates.

“The company has yet to secure R2bn working capital to fund daily operations and this includes payment of salaries to all employees,” he said.

No end in sight to strike at ailing SAA

As the SAA strike enters its sixth day today, tensions remain high between trade unions and the airline's management.
News
2 days ago

While international and some regional flights are operating, an ongoing wage-related strike has forced the airline to cancel domestic flights - incurring significant losses.

Copies of internal correspondence purportedly from acting CEO Zuks Ramasia were shared on social media, telling staff the airline would “not be in a position to fulfil salary obligations to employees on the scheduled payment dates".

It went on to advise: “In the interim, you are advised to make arrangements with your financial service provider in respect of your scheduled monthly debit orders.”

“The company has undertaken to keep employees updated on this matter and will advise staff on the dates for payment of November salaries,” Tlali told BusinessLIVE.

SAA set to resume more flights from Johannesburg on Thursday

It has been six days since SA Airways (SAA) workers embarked on a strike that forced the airline to ground domestic flights, but some of them are set ...
News
2 days ago

'We're open for business' - Five key takeouts from SAA update

SAA international flights are in full operation mode, while a limited number of regional flights started operating from Tuesday, said acting CEO Zuks ...
Business
2 days ago

Talks continue at CCMA to break deadlock between unions and SAA

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are still engaged in wage talks with SA Airways (SAA)
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Violent clashes between police and Zimbabwean opposition party members
X