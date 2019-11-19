Hawks struggle to pin down Louis 'Sprinter' Tshakoane and wife

There is sense of hopelessness among some of the people who invested in a scam run by former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis "Sprinter" Tshakoane, his wife Komane and his son Louis Tshakoane Junior.

Hawks confirmed yesterday that they have not been able to find Tshakoane and his wife since securing a warrant of arrest in May.

"I have spoken to the investigating officer and was informed that they have not found him yet. They are following all the possible leads which have been brought to our attention. They are working with informers and other law enforcement agencies to track him down," provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamo said yesterday.

Mulamo said the Hawks had been to Tshakoane's house and found no one there.

One of the victims Nikiwe Lekola said the matter had dragged for too long.

"I have given up that they will find them. I have let it go. I don't know why they can't find him. I have decided to move on," said Lekola.

She invested R1,500 in the scam with the hope of making more money.