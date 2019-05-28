Ex-Chiefs' man 'sprints' from Hawks

Former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor Louis "Sprinter" Tshakoane is a wanted man in connection with his son's alleged illegal investment scheme.

Tshakoane, 70, and his wife Komane Tshakoane, 55, are wanted by police for running a failed multi-million rand investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires, which has left investors high and dry.

According to the Hawks, the scheme swindled dozens of people their monies after they invested in the alleged ponzi scheme that has since gone belly up.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu told Sowetan yesterday Tshakoane ran the scheme with his son Louis Tshakoane Jr. Mulamu said a warrant of arrest for Tshakoane was issued last year and that police have been searching for him since.

"We went to his home twice last year and we found gates locked. Our officers even jumped [over] the fence to ensure that the couple was not on the premises," Mulamu said.

"We called other family members who claimed the last they heard from the couple was when they were going on holiday."