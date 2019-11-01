Gweezy ought to roar with rage at counter-revolutionary comparison

The first time I saw tigers having sex I was traumatised and scandalised, in equal measures.

My wife and I were sitting side-by-side, mesmerised by nature's magical moments, on National Geographic.

When the male tiger lunged at the female, we involuntarily, instinctively held hands. The male was swift, the sinews on his shoulders stood out as he pinned his mate to the ground. The female lay on her stomach, in supplication.

There was a spasm of movement as the male went about his business. Then he raised his head to the heavens and roared. Then he got up.

My wife and I unclasped our hands. I think it was my wife who laughed first, a long, deep, head-thrown-back howl of laughter. Then I joined her. She said: "After all the aggression, and so much promise of action, he is done!"

"He lasted probably less than 45 seconds!" I joined in.

The image of the self-confident tiger pinning his mate to the ground came back to me this week when social media went on fire, after minister Gwede Mantashe's paramour told the Sunday World how she had been conquered by Uncle Gweezy, and how the minister was a "tiger in bed".

Women on social media teased men, asking them to find the tiger in themselves. If only they knew how truly scandalous a tiger is when it comes to bedroom acrobatics.