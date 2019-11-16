Suspect nabbed for possession of rhino horns in Limpopo
The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-led joint operation dubbed “Loreal” and comprising members of the Modimolle Crime Intelligence Unit‚ Modimolle Crime Prevention and the Endangered Species Unit.
“The police acted on a tip-off from members of the community about a suspect carrying wild animal parts at a local filling station and immediately followed his movements.
“The suspect was approached‚ searched and that's when they discovered two rhino horns concealed in a plastic bag inside a bag pack. The horns are valued at about R210‚000‚” police said.
The suspect will appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Monday‚ facing a charge of possession of rhino horns.
Source: TMG Digital.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.