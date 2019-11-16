The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-led joint operation dubbed “Loreal” and comprising members of the Modimolle Crime Intelligence Unit‚ Modimolle Crime Prevention and the Endangered Species Unit.

“The police acted on a tip-off from members of the community about a suspect carrying wild animal parts at a local filling station and immediately followed his movements.

“The suspect was approached‚ searched and that's when they discovered two rhino horns concealed in a plastic bag inside a bag pack. The horns are valued at about R210‚000‚” police said.

The suspect will appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Monday‚ facing a charge of possession of rhino horns.

Source: TMG Digital.