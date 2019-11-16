South Africa

Suspect nabbed for possession of rhino horns in Limpopo

By SowetanLIVE - 16 November 2019 - 11:59
The suspect will appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Monday‚ facing a charge of possession of rhino horns.
The suspect will appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Monday‚ facing a charge of possession of rhino horns.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-led joint operation dubbed “Loreal” and comprising members of the Modimolle Crime Intelligence Unit‚ Modimolle Crime Prevention and the Endangered Species Unit.

“The police acted on a tip-off from members of the community about a suspect carrying wild animal parts at a local filling station and immediately followed his movements.

“The suspect was approached‚ searched and that's when they discovered two rhino horns concealed in a plastic bag inside a bag pack. The horns are valued at about R210‚000‚” police said.

The suspect will appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Monday‚ facing a charge of possession of rhino horns.

Source: TMG Digital.

Suspected rhino poachers nabbed in Mpumalanga

Five people suspected of rhino poaching have been arrested in Mpumalanga.
News
1 month ago

South Africa slowly turning tide against rhino poaching, says minister

South Africa slowly turning tide against rhino poaching, says minister
News
1 month ago

'10 steps ahead': Kenya's tech war on wildlife poachers

It's an antiquated approach to outsmarting would-be hunters, but this ranger is not alone.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X