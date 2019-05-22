Man bust at OR Tambo airport with 22 rhino horns in his luggage

An airline passenger en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Johannesburg has been arrested with 22 rhino horns in his luggage.

The horns were intercepted by authorities at OR Tambo International Airport, Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested the 38-year-old man on Tuesday, said Mulamu.

He is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the illegal possession of the rhino horns.