Police arrest two people at airport with pieces of rhino horn

The suspects arrived at the airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Vietnam but they were intercepted by the police team and their luggage was searched.

The two will soon appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on charges of illegal possession of rhino horn.

“This arrest is indicative of their commitment to rid the airport of criminality. Successes such as this, are a culmination of efforts that form part of the revised strategy that has been implemented at the OR Tambo International Airport,” Mogale said.