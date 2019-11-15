South Africa

Uyinene's killer Luyanda Botha gets three life sentences

By Philani Nombembe - 15 November 2019 - 12:25
Luyanda Botha was sentenced to three life terms for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Luyanda Botha was sentenced to three life terms for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Luyanda Botha, who confessed to the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, has been given three life sentences.

He was also given five years on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Botha pleaded guilty to the crimes, the Cape Town high court heard on Friday morning. He entered a into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

The state had consulted Mrwetyana's family, the court heard.

“I understand the charges,” Botha said softly when asked by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe if he understood the implications of the plea.

In an admission read by his counsel, Botha confessed that he walked out of the post office and consumed alcohol at a nearby outlet after raping and murdering Mrwetyana.

“I am liable of my intentions, as I intended to rape and murder,” he said in the admission.

Uyinene's body 'hidden overnight in post office safe'

After Luyanda Botha allegedly raped 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana twice and bludgeoned her to death with a scale, the postal worker hid her body in ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Insults fly as man accused of raping, killing Uyinene Mrwetyana appears in court

Insults were hurled at a former Post Office employee accused of raping and murdering UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana when he appeared in court on ...
News
1 week ago

Father's tragic shooting of son forces us to reflect on high crime levels in country

The pressing need to ensure that our homes, streets and suburbs are safe does not only rest with the police.
Opinion
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X