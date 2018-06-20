Father's tragic shooting of son forces us to reflect on high crime levels in country

We have just celebrated Father's Day this past Sunday but my heart goes out to Sibusiso Tshabalala, who accidentally shot and killed his son Luyanda two weeks ago.

Father's Day must have been particularly traumatic for him. I cannot even begin to imagine what he, his wife Sibongile Tshabalala, the mother of the boy Siphiwe Khalishwayo, and their children are going through.

He must have been thinking that Luyanda was deprived of an opportunity to be there with his siblings to shower him with gifts and other pleasantries as a dad.

I would not wish what happened to him on my worst enemy. Killing anybody is an emotionally excruciating experience - worse if it is your own flesh and blood.

I am a firm believer in the rule of law and will therefore await justice to run its course.

This piece does not seek to absolve Sibusiso from facing the consequences of his actions. I am writing this as a father who has children and who fully understands the killing of a promise that is one's children.

Having said that, I am proud of the support that Siphiwe gave to Sibusiso during this dark period.