'Thank you South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for 2nd wedding

Explaining the timeline of events, the groom had this to say:

* They met and fell in love in 2010

* In 2011, the lobola negotiations began

* In 2012 they got married in a ceremony

* Lived together till last year 2018 then took out remainder of lobola money.

* Pressure from the church led to them having a formal wedding but not quite what they had envisioned.

* Groom bought her rings but wasn’t quite satisfied with them

* "I don’t work so I didn’t have enough cash to give wife Nonhlanhla a befitting wedding/jewellery but wanted to do something small"

* Skip to this week, "I decided to come to KFC to give her a small surprise with a meal"

* "Didn’t tell family anything; wanted it to be a complete surprise with everyone"

* "Team members at KFC helped to bring food with ring. Then I went on my knees with everyone surrounding us"

* Nonhlanhla (bride): I was totally surprised by the paper wrapped ring/s

In a statement released to SowetanLIVE, the love birds who got engaged on Wednesday say they are overwhelmed by the support and would like privacy while they process the day's events.

“Thank you South Africa. Your kindness has truly warmed us. We would have never imagined that our love story would have touched so many of you. While we appreciate the support, we ask that you please give us a moment to take it all in. We will definitely let you know about our plans around the wedding,” they said.