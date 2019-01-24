As serial rapist Joseph Rasempane Mahloma awaits his sentencing‚ he has managed to secure an acquittal on one of the 91 charges of which he was initially convicted.

But it was not because of a solid defence‚ rather a typographical error by the presiding judge.

Last year‚ Mahloma was found guilty at the high court in Johannesburg on 91 criminal charges‚ including dozens of counts of rape‚ assault and defeating the ends of justice‚ for his rape and robbery spree across Tembisa and Ivory Park.

In his judgment‚ Judge Leicester Adams spent three days going through each of Mahloma’s attacks‚ condemning him for terrorising these communities. But this morning the judge admitted he had accidentally convicted Mahloma on an extra charge of housebreaking.