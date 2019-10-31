Future of e-tolls to be known in two weeks: Mbalula

The future of e-tolls will be known in the next two weeks.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday afternoon that he had put forward at least seven options regarding the future of the controversial freeway funding scheme, which cabinet would have to deliberate over.

Among the options are scrapping e-tolls, keeping the system as it is, adding additional e-toll gantries, selling to a private concession, introducing a public transport fund, and a “hybrid funding model” that would entail a combination of taxes, fuel levy and other sources to subsidise e-tolls.

“We will arrive at a final decision in the next two weeks,” Mbalula said.

He was speaking just a day after finance minister Tito Mboweni said during his mini-budget speech that South Africans would have to follow a user-pays approach to e-tolls — equating it to having to pay for bread bought from a shop.