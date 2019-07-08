ANC wants govt to pay e-toll loan

The ANC in Gauteng has proposed that the loan that was obtained to build tolled roads in the province be settled by the provincial government.

The party has also labelled finance minister Tito Mboweni "arrogant" following his public spat with premier David Makhura over e-tolls.

The party's provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, said the Gauteng government could be able to settle the loan, initially estimated at R20bn, used for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

Khawe said it was vexed by Mboweni's arrogance and the alleged threat to cut allocations to the province.

"Mboweni is missing the point. He needs to know that he's not the president and that he cannot tell us what to do. We answer to the people of Gauteng who do not want e-tolls," Khawe said.

Mboweni and Makhura were embroiled in a Twitter spat after the finance minister sparked the debate on Thursday when he insisted "users must pay" for e-tolls.