Tito Mboweni refuses to scrap e-tolls: 'You pay for bread, and you'll pay for roads'

Mboweni said the non-payment of tolls had already led to roads deteriorating as there was no money to maintain the network.

“People must appreciate the service provided and just like they go to Pick n Pay to buy bread, they will pay for the use of this service,” he told journalists ahead of delivering his speech on Wednesday.

He urged the nation to pay its bills, saying South Africa needs to build a culture of payment, as government services could be sustainable only if all those who can pay for services did so.

In July, President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed Mboweni, Mbalula and Makhura to work together to come up with a solution to the e-tolls impasse by the end of August.

This followed a social media spat between the Mboweni and Makhura, which the president at the time described as unfortunate and deeply regrettable.

Makhura had announced in his state of the province address that e-tolls would be scrapped, in accordance with a resolution that was initially taken at the Gauteng ANC conference in July 2018.

Mboweni took to Twitter to disagree, posting: "I don’t know why the middle and upper classes in Gauteng want to complicate our lives. The working class do not pay e-tolls! Public transport! Hello … "