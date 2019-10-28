Malebo Malope makes history in genetics
At just 27, Malebo Malope has become the first black genetic counsellor in SA.
The PhD student said although she was one of the youngest rising stars in the field, she actually battled with the subject when she was first introduced to it in her third year BSc in medical sciences at the University of Limpopo (UL).
"I was struggling in the genetics class and one of my classmates started to tutor me. I fell in love with the subject and got a distinction; It was the second-highest mark in my class," said Malope.
This led to her attending the University of Cape Town (UCT) to do her MSc (Med) in genetic counselling in 2017.
Malope said genetics counsellors were "professionals who have specialised in genetics and counselling".
"We provide personalised health to patients to make decisions about their health."
She said they understand conditions that people are predisposed to and how they can be passed on to their children and subsequently how to deal with them.
Genetic conditions such as Down syndrome, sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis are just some of the conditions genetic counsellors work with.
Malope said it's important for people to understand not all conditions can be tested for.
"It's also important for people to know we don't give advice, we just provide the information in a non-directive manner and the avenues they can take to allow the patients to make well-informed decisions while providing emotional support," she said.
Malope, whose roots stem from Limpopo, said she is especially inspired to take her skills there when she has completed her PhD.
"I grew up on the West Rand but I am a Limpopian. They don't have genetic counselling and we have a whole province with these conditions and no one to help," she said.
Malope said she would also like to create a programme at UL because only Wits University and UCT currently have the programme which takes four or five students a year.
However, despite her bright future, she said her biggest challenge was believing in herself. "I was very cognisant of the fact that I was going to be the first black genetic counsellor. I am doing this for the black child and I can't fail. I'm very hard on myself."
Malope said she is lucky to have a supportive supervisor and colleagues.
"I've had very inclusive professors and supervisors. Also, we have noticed just how important having black genetic counsellors is because I can understand patients' cultural backgrounds and languages. The other genetic counsellors sometimes can't communicate with their black patients and have to use interpreters."
Her supervisor, Dr Tina-Marie Wessels, confirmed that Malope is the first black genetic counsellor in the country. "Ms Malope is passionate about genetic counselling and keen to educate and raise awareness in the community. She is a great asset to South Africa."
