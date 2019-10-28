Malebo Malope makes history in genetics

At just 27, Malebo Malope has become the first black genetic counsellor in SA.

The PhD student said although she was one of the youngest rising stars in the field, she actually battled with the subject when she was first introduced to it in her third year BSc in medical sciences at the University of Limpopo (UL).

"I was struggling in the genetics class and one of my classmates started to tutor me. I fell in love with the subject and got a distinction; It was the second-highest mark in my class," said Malope.

This led to her attending the University of Cape Town (UCT) to do her MSc (Med) in genetic counselling in 2017.

Malope said genetics counsellors were "professionals who have specialised in genetics and counselling".

"We provide personalised health to patients to make decisions about their health."

She said they understand conditions that people are predisposed to and how they can be passed on to their children and subsequently how to deal with them.