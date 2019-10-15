SebenzaLIVE

CAREER GUIDES

Here's how acupuncturist restore good health

15 October 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/sheeler.

Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese philosophy art dating back some 2,500 years.

It is a branch of holistic medicine, where a part of the body can be viewed only in relation to the whole.

It is used with the aim of restoring good health by bringing about balance in the body.


Brought to you by GoStudy
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website

Acupuncturists use a number of therapies, including needle acupuncture, the heating of acupuncture points (moxibustion), tuina (a form of massage), exercise, diet recommendations and herbal treatments.

Acupuncture involves treating patients by inserting thin, solid, metallic needles of various lengths into their bodies at specific points.

FIND MORE CAREERS WITH SEBENZALIVE

Click here to view all our career guides

We'll help you find the right career
SebenzaLIVE
10 months ago

Here's how radiographers take X-rays on patients for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes

Radiographers take X-rays and apply radioactive substances or ultrasound to patients for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Here's how optometrists deal with human vision to give patients clear and normal eyesight

Optometrists specialise in visual defects of the physiologically healthy eye.
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X