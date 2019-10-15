CAREER GUIDES
Here's how acupuncturist restore good health
Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese philosophy art dating back some 2,500 years.
It is a branch of holistic medicine, where a part of the body can be viewed only in relation to the whole.
It is used with the aim of restoring good health by bringing about balance in the body.
Acupuncturists use a number of therapies, including needle acupuncture, the heating of acupuncture points (moxibustion), tuina (a form of massage), exercise, diet recommendations and herbal treatments.
Acupuncture involves treating patients by inserting thin, solid, metallic needles of various lengths into their bodies at specific points.