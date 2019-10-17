Take control of your health as a woman

Nurse and founder of health boutique Milelo Health, Nongcebo Nsibande, shares her insights to help you take more control of your female health.

What are the most common female health issues/concerns that you deal with?

Prevention of pregnancy, symptomatic consultations and cervical cancer screenings.

What are three key things that women should always consider when it comes to their health and seeking medical assistance?

● There is no wrong question.

● Involve yourself in your treatment plan.

● An alternative/second opinion is your right.