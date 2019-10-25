Helicopter goes down in Pretoria
A helicopter crashed onto a road in Pretoria on Friday afternoon but all three occupants escaped serious injury.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Brenda Muridili said the accident happened around 12.30pm.
Muridili said the Robinson R44 helicopter, registration ZT-RAL, was on an advanced training flight.
On board were a pilot, instructor and a civil aviation official.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the crash happened on Marija Street in Sinoville, Pretoria.
Meiring said all three men escaped serious injury and declined transportation to a nearby hospital.
The accident will be investigated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa).
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.