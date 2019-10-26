South Africa

Man killed in multiple-vehicle accident in Krugersdorp

By staff reporter - 26 October 2019 - 11:58
One man was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle collision on the N14 near Krugersdorp on Saturday morning.
One man was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle collision on the N14 near Krugersdorp on Saturday morning.
Image: ER24

A man was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle collision on the N14 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said ER24 paramedics found another medical service already treating a victim when they arrived at the scene shortly after 7.30am.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics also found a man lying underneath one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” she said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

-TimesLIVE

Taxi driver punches Abigail Kubeka in the face after car accident

Generations: The Legacy actress and legendary singer Abigail Kubeka is still reeling in shock after a taxi driver assaulted her last week.
News
1 day ago

Helicopter goes down in Pretoria

A helicopter crashed onto a road in Pretoria on Friday afternoon but all three occupants escaped serious injury.
News
1 day ago

16 injured as taxi rolls down embankment in Sandton

Sixteen people were injured after a taxi rolled down an embankment on William Nicol drive in Bryanston on Wednesday morning.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
X