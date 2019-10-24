Protest over accommodation at UWC

The gates to the University of the Western Cape (UWC) were blocked causing a traffic snarl-up, as students protested over private accommodation on Thursday.

South Point, privately-owned student accommodation in Belhar, is the focus of the protest after it entered into negotiations with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology which could reduce the number of beds available to UWC students in 2020.

Affected UWC students were informed by South Point that “students who are adversely affected [should] seek alternative accommodation timeously through their respective institutions”.

UWC said on Thursday that it was negotiating with South Point in an effort to maintain the accommodation capacity offered to its students.

“The university wants to avoid a situation where South Point may play it off against the other institution to increase pricing. We don't want a situation where the highest bidder makes private accommodation unaffordable for students,” said spokesperson Gasant Abarder.