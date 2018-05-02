Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has donated R400‚000 of the money he was paid for his work in the Life Esidimeni arbitrations to the University of the Western Cape’s law department.

At the end of the arbitration hearings in March‚ Moseneke had made the promise to donate the funds he was paid to groom the youth who would uphold the Constitution and defend the vulnerable.

“On Monday‚ at a ceremony attended by UWC Rector Prof Tyrone Pretorius‚ the DVC: Academic‚ Prof Vivienne Lawack‚ and Law Faculty Dean Prof Jacques de Ville‚ Judge Moseneke committed around R400‚000 to law students who excelled in their final LLB year of their LLB and the LLM degree‚” the university said in a statement.

“In turn‚ the university pledged to match Judge Moseneke’s donation to assist in promoting excellence within the law faculty. Judge Moseneke said the university’s law faculty was his first choice of institutions to whom he wanted to donate his fees.”