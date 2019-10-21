South Africa

Hawks seek man from Botswana to help solve police station robbery

By Dan Meyer - 21 October 2019 - 18:56
Four men robbed a Northern Cape police station earlier this month, stealing guns and ammunition.
The Hawks have appealed for help in tracing a 39-year-old Botswana citizen, who they believe could shed light on a brazen armed robbery at a police station in the Northern Cape.

Four suspects stormed the Windsorton police station, north of Kimberley, on October 2. They tied up two officers before raiding a safe. The suspects fled with two R5 rifles, four 9mm pistols and ammunition in a white Audi A3 with Botswana licence plates.

It took the officers "about an hour" to free themselves and call for help.

Zwichanaka Mbaisani Dabie on Monday emerged as a person of interest to the Hawks in the case.

"It is believed that Zwichanaka Mbaisani Dabie, 39, who is also known as ‘Godfrey’, a Botswana citizen, can help shed a light on what transpired on the eventful day when a series of armed robberies were committed, including the one at Windsorton police station," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Nomthandazo Mnisi.

"It later transpired that the said vehicle had earlier driven off from a Jan Kempdorp petrol station without paying for fuel." 

The same vehicle was later allegedly involved in another armed robbery at a BP garage in Virginia, in the Free State, where several people were held up at gunpoint. One person was wounded. 

"People with information can contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Dolf Louwrens on 082 331 4700 or Capt Riaan Baardman on 071 481 3093. Information received which can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," said Mnisi. 

