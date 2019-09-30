Woman in illegal arms case in court

A 25-year-old Limpopo woman is expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate's court after she was found in possession of two R5 rifles and 111 rounds of live ammunition in her house on Saturday.

The bust followed a tip-off about a suspected stolen white Mercedes-Benz parked in a yard in Thabina village outside Tzaneen.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they had already expanded their investigations and were also looking for another male suspect believed to be involved in serious crimes.

Sowetan has learnt that police are pursuing a well-known Limpopo criminal who is believed to be the owner of the illegal firearms.

According to the police report, which Sowetan has seen, police have gathered information linking the firearms and vehicle to a well-known man from Lenyenye township who is alleged to be on the loose.

A local community policing forum member, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "The wanted man is known to be a hardened criminal who allegedly committed a series of cash-in-transit heists. He always escapes the police. Early in the year, I nearly arrested him for hijacking but he sped off."