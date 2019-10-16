DA bars candidates for federal council chair job from a scheduled live TV debate

The DA has at the eleventh hour barred the candidates who will be contesting the federal council chairperson position from debating each other live on television this evening.

Former DA leader Helen Zille, federal chairperson Athol Trollip and Mike Waters were set to go against each other in an anticipated debate at 9pm on eNCA ahead of the federal council meeting this weekend where one of them will get elected as chairperson.

Desiree van der Walt, officer presiding over the party’s council elections, said informed the candidates yesteday to not take part in the public debate as the elections were an internal matter.

She said that as a presiding officer, she was not informed about the planned debate and only became aware of it yesterday afternoon following complaints raised by party members.

“Yesterday afternoon I was informed by various DA members raising concerns about this, saying it was an internal election and not for the public,” said Van der Walt.

“I wrote them a circular yesterday saying it has come to my attention that they were to take part in a public debate and that I recommend they do not participate.”