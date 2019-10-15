There's shortage of teachers at Gauteng technical schools

There is a shortage of technically qualified subject teachers and managers at Gauteng technical schools.

This was announced by advocate Alison Bengtson, a deputy director for curriculum management and delivery, as she was talking about support for technical high school and schools offering technical subjects at a technical high schools Indaba held in Parktown, south of Johannesburg.

Bengtson said technical high schools were currently not adequately positioned to respond to the critical shortages.

"We have a low learner interest in pursuing technical vocational career pathways. Technical careers are not regarded as attractive," she said.

She said their aim is to capacitate the teachers.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to address the delegates on skills for a changing world. He will also respond to the skills shortage in the country.