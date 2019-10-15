Mozambique votes in high-stakes election

Mozambicans voted on Tuesday in an election that will test a fragile two-month-old peace deal between the ruling Frelimo party and its old civil war foe turned opposition rival Renamo.

The presidential, legislative and provincial polls are widely expected to extend Frelimo's decades-long rule over a southern African nation that is set to become one of the world's main gas exporters.

But Renamo is hoping to use electoral changes agreed in the peace pact to win control of its traditional heartlands in central and northern provinces for the first time since the civil war ended in a truce in 1992.

A failure to make those gains could cause unrest and undermine the opposition's incentive for sticking to the deal, rights groups and analysts have said.

"Mozambique has chosen peace," President Filipe Nyusi said after casting his ballot at a school in the capital Maputo. He praised Mozambicans for deciding their destiny in elections.