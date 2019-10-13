Gauteng ready for matric finals

The Gauteng education department announced this morning that it is ready to administer the 2019 national senior examinations.

About 153,374 full time and part time candidates have registered for the matric exams.

The province will commence with the administration of the computer application technology practical examinations on Wednesday and conclude with music on November 29.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the class of 2019 is the sixth group to write the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) aligned examination.

“These pupils have been exposed to variety of knowledge and skills including equitable standards of assessments. We have a total of 1,007 centres that are eligible to administer the exams across all our 15 districts,” Lesufi said.