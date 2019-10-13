Gauteng ready for matric finals
The Gauteng education department announced this morning that it is ready to administer the 2019 national senior examinations.
About 153,374 full time and part time candidates have registered for the matric exams.
The province will commence with the administration of the computer application technology practical examinations on Wednesday and conclude with music on November 29.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the class of 2019 is the sixth group to write the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) aligned examination.
“These pupils have been exposed to variety of knowledge and skills including equitable standards of assessments. We have a total of 1,007 centres that are eligible to administer the exams across all our 15 districts,” Lesufi said.
He said in preparation for the conduct of the examination, chief invigilators and invigilators for all examination centres have been officially appointed and trained.
“An extensive network of monitors has been established across the province. Necessary arrangements to manage the distribution and collection of question papers and answers is in tact. The said process will be managed daily,” he said.
On Friday the MEC and some grade 12 pupils signed a pledge which emphasized on commitment to administer the examination and for pupils to behave appropriately.
Lesufi said as part of the final push strategy to ensure the preparedness of pupils they had implemented matric revision camps across the province. These camps are meant to provide opportunities for intensive study and drill sessions aimed at increased content coverage as well as intensive exam practice and preparation.
