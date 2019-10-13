‘Good luck matrics, you have our support’ – MEC Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has wished matric pupils good luck as they prepare for their final examinations.

“Learners are urged to conduct themselves with honesty during the exam. Cheating and other exam irregularities may result in a criminal record.

“Tears and sweat taste the same but will get you different results. Tears will get you sympathy and sweat will get you change,” Lesufi said.

The Gauteng province will commence the year-end National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on October 16 and conclude on November 29.

The department announced on Sunday that a total of 111,775 full-time candidates and 41,599 part-time candidates have enrolled for the examinations.

According to spokesperson Steve Mabona, this is 4,612 more than in 2018.

He said the province has a total of 1,007 examination centres across all 15 districts.

Of the centres, 667 are public schools, 235 independent schools, 87 adult education and training (AET) centres, 11 correctional services centres and seven designated centres.

Mabona said chief supervisers and officials for all examination centres have officially been appointed and trained.