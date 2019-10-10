South Africa

Former KZN Cogta officials found guilty in R7.5m fraud case

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 10 October 2019 - 17:38
Two public servants have been convicted for fraud after they embezzled public funds.
Two public servants have been convicted for fraud after they embezzled public funds.
Image: 123RF/pixelbliss

Two former KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) officials have been convicted in a R7.5m fraud case.

Patricia Chule and Hlengiwe Hlela appeared in the Durban commercial crime court on Wednesday. They were found guilty in a 2015 fraud case in which money that was meant to build a creche was transferred into the account of Pietermaritzburg businessman Mex Dladla.

Dladla, who was pinned as the mastermind, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years' jail in February.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said in a statement in February that Dladla was in a relationship with Chule when the fraud was committed four years ago.

Chule transferred Cogta funds to Dladla, that were meant to build a creche in the Ingwe municipality in the KZN Midlands. It was later established that her immediate supervisor, Hlela, had authorised the procedure. The accused splurged the money on clothing, shoes and unspecified luxury items.

The two were employed in the department's chain management unit.

“The conviction of two former officials and their custody ahead of sentencing sends a strong message that embezzlement of public funds cannot be tolerated,” said KZN's MEC for Cogta, Sipho Hlomuka.

The pair will be back in court on November 8 for sentencing.

Durban court orders fraudster to pay back the money

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been ordered by the Durban commercial crime court to pay back R200,000 to a man he defrauded in an elaborate scam.
News
2 weeks ago

Sassa staffer behind R1.2m grant fraud gets 15-year jail sentence

A former  SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employee devised a lucrative scheme to defraud the agency and made easy cash.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X