Durban court orders fraudster to pay back the money

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been ordered by the Durban commercial crime court to pay back R200,000 to a man he defrauded in an elaborate scam.

Mkgabo Kubuzie, 34, was convicted for theft and money laundering for which he received a wholly suspended sentence and was ordered to refund the man he stole from.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said that in May 2016 the complainant had received an email to pay R200,000 into a certain account for property he was purchasing in Cape Town.

"It was later established that the emails were intercepted and the account details were altered which caused him to pay money into the wrong account.