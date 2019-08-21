Sassa staffer behind R1.2m grant fraud gets 15-year jail sentence

The identity documents that were submitted in support of the grant applications also gave the fraudsters away.

“Some of copies of the identity documents submitted during the enrolment process had the same identity photos in more than one of the copies of the identity documents with different identity numbers,” court papers read.

“Some of the copies of the identity documents submitted had a photo of a woman or man but according to the identity number, the classification indicated the opposite sex."

Jingilisa said he was recruited over the phone by someone he only knew as “Zulu”. He said he did not know how Zulu got his number, but he obliged.

Zulu phoned Jingilisa sometimes to find out at what site office he was working on that particular day, and indicated that he was going to refer some people who "needed Jingilisa to help them obtain their Sassa cards", according to the prosecution.

“Jingilisa further admits that the approval letters indicated that they were approved for old-age grants but he could see by their faces and age [some of them looked in their thirties] that they did not qualify for old-age grants.

"But despite this he enrolled them and issued them Sassa cards. Some of the beneficiaries were also at the cash payments services offices before and were already issued with Sassa cards for old-age grants.

"He further admits that there were 165 instances where he enrolled fraudulent beneficiaries with an ID document scanned into the [cash payments services] system that had identical photographs to others.”