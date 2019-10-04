South Africa

WATCH | Cebo Mhleli Mbatha’s father speaks about Clifton murder and loss

By Anthony Molyneaux - 04 October 2019 - 06:57

Nineteen-year-old Cebo Mhleli Mbatha was stabbed to death on Clifton 3rd beach, Cape Town, on September 29 2019.

His father, Linda Mbatha, went to the city to ensure his son's body is returned to Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal. Police are investigating the murder, but no arrests have been made.

“He was a very good boy and a brave man,” said Mbatha. “You have dreams of a person — I had a dream when I sent him to UCT. I dreamt one day I would have a lawyer in my house, only to find that the journey was ending too soon.

“I went to find closure, as I wanted to know what the place looks like [where he died].”

Friends and family have started a #JusticeForMhleli initiative to draw attention to the case.

Father of slain UCT student desperately trying to get his body back to KZN for burial

The father of slain University of Cape Town (UCT) first year student, Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, is desperately trying to get his son's body back to their ...
News
2 days ago

Clifton beach stabbing: Everything we know so far

The murder of 19-year-old Cebo Mhleli Mbatha has sent shockwaves across SA after he was stabbed in the chest over the weekend.
News
3 days ago

Man stabbed to death on Clifton 3rd Beach was a first-year UCT student

A 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death and his friend seriously injured during an apparent robbery on Clifton 3rd Beach in Cape Town on Saturday ...
News
4 days ago

