Three NMU students die in weekend incidents

Three Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students died in separate incidents at the weekend.

“NMU is deeply saddened at the news of the passing of three students,” NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said on Sunday.

“The university extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives.”

She referred further questions to the police.

NMU SA Students' Congress regional secretary Athi Sityata confirmed the deaths.

“It all happened in unrelated incidents,” he said.

“In one of them, a male student drowned at about 3.30am in the swimming pool at the Veritas Residence on south campus.

“In the other, a male student [allegedly] stabbed his roommate at their off-campus residence in Govan Mbeki Avenue.