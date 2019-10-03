SAA cabin crew in court after R46m 'cocaine bust' in Hong Kong

Two SAA flight attendants have appeared in court after allegedly being caught smuggling millions of rands worth of cocaine into Hong Kong.

“We confirm that two of our employees have been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of being in possession of drugs,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali told SABC news.

The man and woman were working on separate flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong, and were arrested by customs officials.

Tlali said they were arrested separately. “Their matters have been before the courts and they remain in custody at the moment.”

The South China Morning Post, without naming an airline, described the bust as the “largest haul of its kind in the past decade”.

The customs and excise department in Hong Kong said in a statement on September 25 that it had carried out a special operation, code-named “Bullseye”, at Hong Kong International Airport to combat cross-boundary drug trafficking activities through passenger and staff channels.