Ex-gangster turned pastor gives back

A once-feared gang leader- turned-pastor in Westbury is attempting to claim back the streets through a fun run.

Westbury, a Johannesburg suburb known for its turf wars among gangs and drug trade, will be hosting a 5km fun run festival on October 12, organised by the Peter Faver Foundation.

The foundation ran by once-feared former gang leader Peter Faver is attempting to claim back the Westbury community, which is in a state of disarray due to violence, gangsterism and drugs.

The 59-year-old pastor, a former professional boxer, is also a station manager of Kofifi FM 97.2.

"This is a way of saying sorry to our community for the turmoil that was caused years back. The fun run will not totally remove what transpired in the past, but it is a

token to say 'thank you for accepting me in our community'," said Faver.

"I have been saved for 20 years, but I am not exempted from the scourge of drugs in our community because my 37- year-old daughter is a drug addict."

He has helped a lot of addicted youngsters in Westbury by taking them to recovery centres.