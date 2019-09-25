Two business robbery suspects shot dead by police in Joburg

Two business robbery suspects were shot and killed in a shoot-out with police in Johannesburg south, police said on Wednesday.

Capt Kay Makhubela said officers spotted a suspicious Nissan X-Trail driving from Crown Mines in the direction of Ormonde, south of Johannesburg at about 2pm on Tuesday.

When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle the suspects drove off, leading to a high-speed chase, said Makhubela.