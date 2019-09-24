6-year-old Port Elizabeth girl injured in 'random' shooting

A six-year-old child was hospitalised after being shot outside a house in Helenvale, Port Elizabeth, on Monday afternoon.

HeraldLIVE reported that police suspect the injured girl was hit by a stray bullet, but are unable to confirm if it was linked to a gang shooting.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the child, who is not being named, was playing on the pavement in front of her house in Kobus Road when several shots were fired.

“It is not known at this stage who fired the shots and who the intended victim was. During the shooting, the child was shot in the head. The child was taken to hospital for medical attention and is in a stable condition,” she said.

“There are no witnesses who can state where the shots came from. It is unknown if this was a random shooting or if the shooting was a gang-related incident.”

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Andries Swart said efforts were under way to hunt the culprit down.

“We condemn such callous attacks in the strongest possible way. We are calling on the communities to work with us and not to harbour these criminals,” he said.